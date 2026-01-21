Victim in Kissimmee triple-murder was supposed to go on snowmobiling trip this weekend

The Brief The tourists staying in a rental property were shot and killed, allegedly by a man living next door to the home. A friend of one of the victims spoke with FOX 35 about his shock. New court documents reveal an additional charge has been filed against the shooter.



It's the first year Robert Kraft – known as "Krafty" by his friend – won't make it to their annual snowmobiling trip.

Kraft was one of the three victims killed in a "random" shooting in Kissimmee on Jan. 17, the Osceola County Sheriff's office confirmed.

Now, Kraft's family and friends are grieving this "unimaginable" loss.

What we know:

Three men visiting from Michigan and Ohio and staying in a Kissimmee rental home were shot and killed on Jan. 17.

Brothers Robert Luis Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan and Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio and their friend James Puchan, 68, from Ohio were in Kissimmee attending a Mecum Car Show.

While waiting for help with rental car trouble and preparing to travel home, the men were approached by an unknown person.

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, who lived in the area, is suspected of shooting and killing the men, the Osceola County Sheriff's office said.

"There were no known interactions between the men and this individual prior to the event; they were then approached and senselessly murdered. This was a random, tragic act," the families of the deceased said in a statement.

Their families issued a statement on behalf of their spouses, fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, and friends.

"These three wonderful men did not deserve this. Our families are left with an unexpected, unimaginable loss that cannot be put into words. We ask for privacy, prayers, and respect as we mourn and begin to process this tragedy," the family said in a joint statement.

Robert Kraft's friend, Ben Hobson, said this is the first year Kraft won't be in attendance for their annual snowmobiling trip – which they've been going on the trip every year for the past decade, Hobson told FOX 35's Marie Edinger.

Robert – "Krafty," as Ben calls him – won’t make it.

"You know, anticipating seeing him this weekend, and the next thing you know you're trying to find out if it's him on a news story. And then finding out it is..." Hobson trailed off. "It just kind of feels surreal."

Who is Ahmad Bojeh?

After the shooting, Bojeh ran into a home next door, witnesses told deputies. While deputies were executing a search warrant for blood, Bojeh loudly refused compliance, demanded an attorney and physically tensed and resisted, an arrest affidavit said. He continued to yell slurs and profanities at law enforcement, the affidavit said.

Deputies also found two pistols hidden under his bed. Those guns matched the .45 and .38 caliber rounds deputies say they found at the crime scene.

Bojeh’s arrest report said each of his alleged victims had multiple gunshot wounds. One was found in a grassy area on the north side of the rental property; two others were by the path to the front entryway.

Bojeh was charged with three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest.

Officials said Bojeh made his first court appearance and was denied bond.