Fraternal Order of Police votes to pull endorsement of Sheriff Mina

The Fraternal Order of Police on Tuesday voted unanimously not to endorse Orange County Sheriff John Mina in his re-election bid.

A recent union survey showed a majority of respondents complained of low morale. Many said, if they were in a use-of-force case that went public, they believe Mina wouldn't support them.

When Sheriff Mina took a knee with demonstrators during the protests last month, some of his deputies were disappointed. One made a comment in the union survey, “ You knelt with the same protesters/rioters who were hurling insults and bricks at us for your own political gain."

When a deputy smashed a woman’s car window after she refused to move out of the middle of a busy street, many deputies disapproved of how it was handled, saying the charges against the woman were dropped and now the deputy is under investigation without due process.

Last week, Sheriff Mina told FOX 35 News that he is working to find common ground with members of the community, pleading for change and his own deputies.

"This has been a tough time for them. You know, going from COVID, they weren’t able to shelter like everyone else -- possibly infecting themselves and their families -- and then right into protests and rallies," Mina said. "So they’re feeling a little under-appreciated and maybe a little vilified and I think if you did a survey in any metropolitan area you would get similar results.”

The FOP Lodge 25 represents 1,268 members of the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The FOP president says they do not plan to endorse anyone. The election takes place on August 18.

