FOX 35 Care Force: Winter Park Police Officer connects over Slurpees with local kids

Police officers aren’t just about fighting crime and catching bad guys, but making their presence known in the community and making a positive impact.

FOX 35 is highlighting one Winter Park police officer who has lovingly become known as the "officer with the Slurpee coupons."

For five years now, Officer Sheree Slaughter has sworn to protect and serve. For the local kids who see her on the streets, she also serves up Slurpees.

"We get a booklet of Slurpee coupons and it’s just a way to interact and start a conversation," Officer Slaughter said. "And now it has gotten to the point now like hey guys I need more Slurpee coupons because they either want that or they want a sticker or the wash-off tattoos. They love the Slurpee coupons."

She’s forming connections and relationships between law enforcement and the community in a fun way. Most recently she helped organize a basketball game at the Winter Park Community Center called Cops Can Play Too.

"They beat us by seven, but it was a good game," she said. "Ten-minute quarters."

Winter Park Police Chief Timothy Volkerson credits her kind heart with getting through to the younger generation.

"Officer Slaughter does so many amazing things," Volkerson said. "She serves as a local liaison to one of our public housing facilities. She has become a friendly face that the members of that community have gotten to know. Someone they trust and feel comfortable with. It’s really important for our members of the community to know and trust our police officers. She works extra hard to make sure those relationships are built."

Officer Slaughter is also working to recruit more women into law enforcement."I love being a police officer," she said. "In my opinion, we’re a little more level-headed. We tend to de-escalate the situation and calm things down just a tad. Statistics show we use the least amount of force."