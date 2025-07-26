FOX 35 Weather Impact Days: Central Florida under heat advisory through Tuesday

The Brief Central Florida is currently experiencing a dangerous heat wave. The FOX 35 Storm Team has labeled Saturday through Tuesday as Weather Impact Days. Highs will top out in the mid-to-upper-90s, but factoring in the humidity, some areas can feel like 115° degrees.



Temperatures are expected to challenge record highs in multiple counties over the next few days, with some areas feeling like 115° degrees.

Here's everything we know about the weather tonight, the rest of the weekend and heading into next week.

What will the weather look like tonight?

We are expecting a couple of spotty showers throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening as temperatures continue to sizzle.

Lingering showers will taper off tonight and leave mainly clear skies through the overnight as temperatures fall in the mid-to-upper-70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

Rain chances stay low through the rest of the weekend as dry air pushes into the region.

Temperatures will continue to stay in the mid-90s, with heat indexes reaching well into the triple digits.

It will be a great weekend to spend by the water. However, if you are planning to go to the beaches, watch for rip tides, which will be at a moderate risk. Make sure you're swimming near a lifeguard if you're planning on getting in the water. Stay cool, stay hydrated and listen to your body! Heat exhaustion can set in quickly, so take it easy!

What will the weather look like next week?

The heat really kicks in on Monday as we will be expecting the hottest day of 2025 so far.

Highs will be in the upper-90s, and, with the humidity, it will feel like 110°+.

On Tuesday, the heat dome that has been bringing us the blazing temperatures this weekend will move off to the west, and we will see the return of our daily afternoon seabreeze storms.

Tracking the tropics

There is currently no activity for the next seven days, but the tropics look to wake up more in August.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.