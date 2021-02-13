FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Slight risk for severe storms across East Central Florida on Sunday

article

Sunday is a FOX 35 Weather Alert Day.

There is a "slight risk" for severe storms to form across East Central Florida.

Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, but we are not ruling out the chance for an isolated tornado or two to form.

The first round of showers and storms will form before dawn on Sunday.

Advertisement

The FOX 35 Weather Team will be watching for gusty winds, as well as thunder and lighting.

The timing on the early storms will begin around 4 a.m. and continue through 9 a.m.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will pick up again just after lunchtime and continue through 7 p.m. with afternoon temperatures warming to the low 80s.

There will be a chance for some of the storms to turn strong, or even severe.

These atmospheric conditions could support a tornado. Once that round of storms clear, things will be calm overnight.

Make sure to download the FOX 35 Weather App to get the latest weather alerts sent straight to your phone.