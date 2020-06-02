FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Demings addresses COVID-19 pandemic response

Coronavirus is ravaging the nation, with more than 100,000 dead in less than three months.

Recently there was light at the end of the tunnel as both COVID-19 cases and deaths dropped. We spoke with Florida Congresswoman Val Demings, asking her about what she has heard from her constituents concerning the national response to the pandemic.

"Before I answer that question, I want to say how proud I am of the people of Central Florida," she said. "They were hearing what was going on in other parts of the country, and they really started sheltering in place, staying home, practicing CDC guidelines and social distancing, wearing masks long before those things were mandated."

Now, as protests of George Floyd's death bring together thousands of people for marches and demonstrations, scientists and doctors worry all this close contact could lead to a second wave of infections.

Although the congresswoman has been impressed with Central Florida's response to the pandemic, this new twist makes the future murky.

"This is a different kind of monster. This is a different kind of enemy, and we really have to come together," said Demings. " Everybody has a role to play in getting this virus under control."