FOX 35 Care Force recognizes Winter Park SRO for making difference in lives of high school students

The FOX 35 Care Force is recognizing the extraordinary work of a Winter Park School Resource Officer (SRO) who is making a difference in the lives of high school students.

SRO Chris Belcore said he likes to say that he has 3,000 sons and daughters.

He not only takes his job seriously, but makes an extra effort to get involved in the students' lives, whether it’s at after-school club meetings or on their morning newscast.

In one video, he is seen doing a jig on the Winter Park High School Wildcat’s morning newscast.

"I like that they feel comfortable enough to approach me and ask me," Belcore said.

While he may look intimidating, Belcore knows how to connect with his students.

He earned two master’s degrees in education before becoming a police officer.

"Before I was a police officer, I was a special education teacher in Chicago," Belcore said. "Boy – everything I learned as a teacher, everything I learned from my education background is so applicable to law enforcement, and especially at the school."

For four years, he also served on the Winter Park SWAT Team.

Now, he’s using that special training to patrol school hallways protecting his most precious assignment.

"At the end of the day, they taught us three things: how to save a life, how to take a life and, if necessary, how to give a life," Belcore said. "So, in those scenarios, to keep them safe I am absolutely willing to both take a life and, if I need to, give my life. For the eight hours that I’m there, I treat those kids like they’re my own. So, I like to tell people that I actually have about 3,000 sons and daughters, and they’re my kids. So, if anyone wanted to do any bad to them, they would have to go through me."

