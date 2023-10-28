FOX 35 attends Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K at Lake Eola

More than 60,000 people attended this morning’s event at Lake Eola Park!

Friends, family, survivors, supporters, fighters, and the FOX 35 team attended the event Saturday helping to raise awareness and support for breast cancer.

FOX 35's Danielle Knox and Ryan Elijah spoke with several breast cancer survivors about their journey at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Lake Eola, while Good Day Orlando anchor Amy Kaufeldt emceed the event.

Of the thousands of people who attended, some sported pink tutus, pink shirts, and pink ribbons to show their support – and even The Grinch showed up.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ 2023 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer at Lake Eola

The event spanned from 7 a.m. until noon in downtown Orlando.

More than 290,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. There are more than 4 million survivors in the U.S. today, and more than 150,000 people living with metastatic disease, the ACS said.

The event raised $625,000 for breast cancer support.