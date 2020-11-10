FOX 35 and the Salvation Army of Orlando team up for the 'Virtual Red Kettle Campaign'

article

Due to the impact of COVID-19 and those experiencing unprecedented need, the Salvation Army is starting its iconic Red Kettle Campaign earlier than ever.

"We are expecting an unprecedented 155 percent increase in demand for services this Christmas. With decreased foot traffic, our red kettles are at risk for not supporting our community as we have in the past," the organization explained. "That's why we're asking America to help us #RescueChristmas for our neighbors who need it most through our Virtual Red Kettle Challenge."

They said that funds collected through this campaign will help provide toys for kids at Christmas, clothes for the homeless, food for the hungry, and other social service programs that help those in need year-round.

FOX 35 has adopted a virtual kettle for November and December to help Salvation Army rescue Christmas. You can donate HERE or just scan the QR code below to donate.

The Salvation Army is also holding a drive-thru kick-off event for the campaign with bell ringing, festive music, snow machine, Christmas lights, Our Pal Sal, and Captain Kettle. Drive-by 416 West Colonial Drive, Orlando 32804 on Wednesday, November 11th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to partake.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.