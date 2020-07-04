Fourth of July storms bring heavy rain, lightning to Central Florida

article

If you've got an outdoor BBQ planned, you may want to have a back-up plan.

Storms rolled through Central Florida at around 3 p.m., bringing heavy rain and lightning.

FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro tweeted, "A line of storms will be crossing the I-4 corridor and moving toward the coast. Stay weather aware and remember... when thunder roars, go indoors!"

Gargaro said the scattered storms could stick around through 7 p.m.

The good news is after 9 p.m., the storms could be moving offshore just in time for fireworks.

