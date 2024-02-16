Former USF softball player dies from brain cancer at 22-years-old

Former University of South Florida softball player and Tampa native, Alexis Buchman, 22, has died from brain cancer.

Courtesy: USF

"It is devastating to lose a teammate, friend, and beloved member of our Bulls family," USF Softball Head Coach Ken Eriksen said. "Alexis was a light in all the lives she touched and was truly courageous and inspiring in her fight. Our thoughts and prayers are with her parents, Steven and Kris, and family. We were blessed to have Alexis in our lives and to learn from her example of grace and determination. Her memory will long live within our program."

Buchman was diagnosed with brain cancer in the fall of 2021. During treatment, she remained an active member of the softball team, serving as a student manager through the 2023 season.

Courtesy: USF

She joined the South Florida Softball program in 2020, appearing in seven games. In her second season of 2021, she appeared in four games.



A private inurnment will take place at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

