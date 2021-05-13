Former tax collector Joel Greenberg expected to change his not-guilty plea, court documents show

article

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg is expected to soon change his not-guilty plea in court, documents show.

Court documents obtained by FOX 35 show that a ‘Change of Plea’ hearing is scheduled for Greenberg on Monday morning in Orlando.

He currently faces 33 counts including stalking a political opponent, sex trafficking of a minor, and conspiracy to bribe a public official. He previously pled not guilty to several charges.

However, FOX News reported in mid-April that lawyers indicated that Greenberg was working on a plea deal. The terms of the deal are not clear at this time.

However, according to a New York Times report, Greenberg disclosed to investigators that he and Gaetz had encounters with women who were given cash or gifts in exchange for sex. The feds are reportedly investigating whether Gaetz paid the women who were recruited online for sex and whether he had sex with a 17-year-old woman. However, Gaetz has not been charged with any crime.

