Former President Trump, Bill O'Reilly present 'The History Tour' at Amway Center on Sunday

article

Former President Donald Trump and radio and television personality Bill O'Reilly are coming to Orlando on Sunday for what is being billed as "The History Tour."

It is said to be one of four stops the two will make across the United States including a Saturday appearance in Sunrise, Florida. They will travel to Texas the following weekend.

"These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention. I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the #1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our Country, and how to solve them. Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!" President Trump said on Bill O'Reilly's website when the tour was announced over the summer.

O'Reilly added that "my job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way. These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring."

Tickets are $100 and there will be a limited amount of VIP and premium seats available.

Doors open at 12 p.m. and event begins promptly at 3 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to arrive when doors open at 12 p.m. or shortly thereafter to accommodate enhanced security check. More information can be found here.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.