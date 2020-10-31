Former President Obama to campaign in South Florida after Trump

The fight for Florida is not over yet.

Both campaigns for President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will spend the final days before Election Day rallying voters in the Sunshine State.

President Trump will hold a late-night 'Make America Great Again' rally at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Sunday. The president and Biden held dueling rallies in Tampa this week.

The day before Election Day, former President Barack Obama will be in South Florida to campaign for Biden. Details of his event will be announced later but it is expected to be a drive-in rally like the previous ones he has held.

On Saturday, Eric Trump will hold a campaign event on behalf of this father in Longwood, just hours after vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke at a drive-in rally in Miami.

Jill Biden will be in Orlando on Sunday to rally for her husband. She also has planned stops in Tampa and Tallahassee.

Early voting by Americans in states across the country ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3 has topped 85 million, according to an updated tally Thursday by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.

Reuters reported Thursday that 2020’s record-breaking early voting represents more than 58% of the total 2016 turnout.