Former Florida teacher's aide pushed non-verbal student against wall, claiming student spit on him, police say

The Brief Mark McArthy, a 60-year-old teacher's aide at Lake Hills School, was fired and arrested after security footage allegedly showed him pushing a non-verbal student with autism against a wall. McArthy reportedly claimed he acted aggressively because the student was blowing air and spitting on him. The former aide now faces charges of felony child abuse, battery, and resisting an officer, and has entered a plea of not guilty ahead of a June 1 arraignment.



A Florida teacher's aide was fired after deputies say he was caught on camera pushing a student against a wall multiple times while escorting the student.

The former aide told deputies he acted aggressively after the student – who is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and has epilepsy – had been blowing air and spitting on him, an arrest affidavit said.

What we know:

A former teacher's aide at Lake Hills School in Lake County was terminated after he was accused of several charges in connection to a May 6 incident at the school. Mark McArthy, 60, is facing several charges, including battery, child abuse and resisting an officer without violence.

McArthy has been employed with the school since August 2025. He was terminated last week, a school district spokesperson said.

Officers with the Howey-in-the-Hills Police Department responded to Lake Hills School around 1 p.m., May 6, in response to a report that a teacher was physically aggressive with a student.

School security footage shows ‘aggressive’ handling of student: Affidavit

According to police, the school's security footage showed McArthy escorting a non-verbal student in the hallway by bending the student's arm backwards in a way that appeared to be uncomfortable and unreasonable. The footage also showed McArthy pushing the student against a wall five times while getting aggressively into the student's face, the affidavit said.

At another angle, McArthy could be seen putting his hand over the student's mouth and escorting the student out of the camera's view.

Police said the student communicates using pictures and an electronic device.

The student's mom informed police she wanted to press charges.

Arrestee ‘downplays’ the incident

According to the affidavit, McArthy downplayed the incident while speaking with officers in the school cafeteria.

McArthy told police the student was blowing air and spitting at him, which caused McArthy to act aggressively, the department said.

Police noted that the student is known to blow air at people due to his condition and is known to display attention-seeking behavior. During an interview with the student, the student – whose age is not known – was observed to be blowing air toward officers, but did not spit on officers.

'Uncooperative,' resisting officers

While officers were investigating, McArthy reportedly disregarded law enforcement commands to stay in place, attempting to walk toward the principal's office instead, the affidavit said. This non-compliance, witnessed by multiple staff members, led to the additional charge of resisting an officer without violence.

What's next:

According to the affidavit, the school is complying with procedures by reporting the incident through the Department of Children and Families.

According to court records, McArthy pleaded not guilty on May 11. He has a felony arraignment set for June 1.