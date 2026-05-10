Former Florida Congressman Bill Posey passes away at 78

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The Brief Posey served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Florida from 2009 to 2025, a total of 16 years in Congress. Before Congress, Posey spent over 30 years in Florida politics, including time in the Florida House and Senate.



Former U.S. Representative Bill Posey has died, according to current Congressman Mike Haridopolos, who shared the news in a statement on social media.

"It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of former Congressman Bill Posey, who died yesterday while surrounded by his loved ones," Haridopolos said.

Florida’s 8th Congressional District includes communities such as Titusville, Melbourne, Cocoa, Cape Canaveral and Vero Beach.

Posey began his public service career in 1978 after winning election to the Rockledge City Council. He later served in the Florida House of Representatives before advancing to the Florida Senate, where he chaired the Ethics and Elections Committee.

In 2008, after years in state government, Posey was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Florida’s 8th Congressional District. He continued serving in Congress until leaving office in 2024.