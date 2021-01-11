Former Clinton impeachment manager talks with FOX 35 about new Trump impeachment push

Could President Donald Trump become the first president in history to be impeached twice?

Former Republican Congressman Bill McCollum, of Central Florida, gave FOX 35 his insight. He was a manager in the House during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial.

"I think the House is going to proceed. I think Nancy Pelosi is going to have her way and I believe they will impeach him, meaning they’ll set it up for trial to send to the Senate, and then we’ll see what happens," McCollum said.

President Trump is facing an "incitement of insurrection" charge for comments he made at his rally before some supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

"Nothing he said specifically encouraged them, that I could see, to actually break down barriers and enter the Capitol. Should he have realized some of them would do that? That there were Proud Boys in the group, that there were some real radicals? There were obviously. I think that’s probably true. That’s why I said there’s probable cause to look at impeaching him," McCollum told FOX 35.

If President Trump is impeached in the House, his Senate trial likely won’t be until after he leaves office. Democrats are hoping they can bar him from running for president again.

But, a two-thirds majority is required for a conviction.

"I really don’t think he’s going to get convicted in the Senate and therefore, for all of this were talking about, it seems to me this is a distraction of the real business of the country," McCollum said.

He says whether the motivation is to prove a point or keep the president from running for office again, this is not the right move for unifying the country.