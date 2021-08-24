Forecasters tracking 3 disturbances brewing in the tropics

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping tabs on three disturbances in the Atlantic as we head toward the peak of hurricane season.

The first is a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea which is expected to form a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea later this week.

"A tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea," the National Hurricane Center said.

The system has a 60-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

Another area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the east-central tropical Atlantic more than 1000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC says this disturbance could also form into a tropical depression by the end of the week. Right now it has a 50-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

Finally, another tropical wave with a 40-percent chance of developing is located about 500 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.

"This activity has become a bit better organized tonight, and some additional development is possible over the next several days."

The good news is that the systems are not expected to have any impacts on Florida, but we will be watching them closely regardless.

An incoming plume of Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa may continue to keep the tropics quiet into next week but we are also approaching the peak of hurricane season on September 10th.

