These Floridians landed on Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans list

Every year, Forbes releases its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans in the nation. Elon Musk, Jeff Bozos, and Bill Gates are just a few who topped the list achieving net worth's well over $100 billion.

Some of the wealthiest in the country are actually headquartered here in Florida.

The wealthiest people in America live here in Florida

Kevin Griffin, founder of Citadel, a multinational hedge fund is one of the largest is the 22nd wealthiest person in America with a net worth of $35.4 billion.

According to Bloomberg, Griffin recently purchased a property in Palm Beach for $83 million.

Thomas Peterffy is the 27th wealthiest person in America with a whopping net worth of $29.7 billion. Peterffy is coined a digital trading pioneer by Forbes who chairs Interactive Brokers, which markets its specialized trading platform to sophisticated investors.

Fun fact – he also owns 560,000 acres of land. Most of the land he owns is located in Florida.

David Tepper is the 35th wealthiest American possibly becoming the greatest hedge fund manager of his generation who founded Appaloosa Management in 1993. Tepper is worth $20.6 billion.

Next up – Shahid Khan – owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and owner of auto parts supplier Flex-N-Gate. He's worth $12.2 billion and ranked No. 55.

Both J. Christopher Reyes and Jude Reyes came in at No. 92 as they both run Reyes Holdings – a $35 billion (sales) food and beverage distribution company.

Orlando Bravo is ranked No. 99 and is coined "Wallstreet's hottest dealmaker" according to Forbes. He is the first Puerto Rican-born billionaire.

Michael Jordan also made the list after selling the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 valuing the NBA franchise at $3 billion.

More wealthy Floridians

Here's a list of some more Floridians who made the wealthiest 400 list.

Elizabeth DeLuca and family

Paul Tudor Jones II

Igor Olenicoff

Jeff Greene

Steve Bisciotti

Robert Rich Jr.

Mickey Arison

Josh Harris

Carl Icahn

Terry Pegula

Reinhold Schmieding

Dirk Ziff

Tom Golisano

John Henry

Charles B Johnson

Ronald Wanek

Russ Weiner

Rakesh Gangwal

Herbert Wertheim

Nick Caporella

Isaac Perlmutter

Richard Schulze

Barry Sternlicht

James Clark

Daniel Och

William Berkley

Steve Wynn

Norman Braman

Todd Christopher

Robert Johnson

Robert Sands

Rajiv Jain

Edward Debartolo Jr.

Michael Jordan

Todd Wanek

William Wrigley Jr.

J Hyatt Brown

C Dean Metropoulos

Who didn't make the list? Donald Trump.

According to Forbes, the ex-president's fortune fell 19% to $2.6 billion.

The list used net worths that were calculated using stock prices from September 8, 2023.