Florida's state offices to close Dec. 23, Dec. 30

article

State government workers will get some extra time off before Christmas and the New Year’s holiday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

State offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, along with the previously scheduled closures on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

"Our state employees worked hard throughout the year to ensure that Floridians were free to earn a living, to operate businesses, and to choose educational options tailored for their children," DeSantis said in a prepared statement. "Closing state offices on December 23rd and December 30th will provide these employees with well-deserved time to spend the holiday season with their loved ones. The first lady and I are thankful for the dedication of our state employees as we continue to put freedom first in Florida."