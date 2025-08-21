Florida’s small and rural communities to receive more than $38 million in grants, DeSantis says

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced more than $38 million in awards to 19 small and rural communities. The awards were given through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The governor said the strategic investments will fund public infrastructure improvements, neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation and commercial revitalization projects.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced more than $38 million in awards to 19 small and rural communities in the Sunshine State through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

DeSantis made the announcement on Thursday morning while speaking in Arcadia.

The governor said the strategic investments will fund public infrastructure improvements, neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation and commercial revitalization projects that strengthen communities across the state.

The Florida Small Cities CDBG program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by Florida Commerce, provides critical resources to municipalities and counties.

Since 2019, Florida has awarded more than $138 million to over 120 communities through this program.

Those who receive awards through the grant program include:

City of Arcadia ($6.4 million) - to upgrade the William Tyson Wastewater Treatment Plant, benefiting nearly 8,000 residents.

City of Florida City ($5.9 million) – for wastewater system upgrades across nine service areas, benefiting nearly 12,000 residents.

City of Live Oak ($4.5 million) - including $3 million for potable water system improvements and $1.5 million to rehabilitate or replace 21 homes for lower-income households.

City of Webster ($2.89 million) - for a new master lift station and emergency generator.

City of Lake Butler ($2.8 million) - to replace undersized wastewater pipes with 15,000 feet of new force main.

City of Port St. Joe ($1.7 million) - for neighborhood infrastructure improvements, including underground utilities, sidewalks and landscaping.

City of Green Cove Springs ($1.2 million) - for stormwater improvements.

City of Blountstown ($1 million) - to replace aging water and sewer lines and improve streets.

Liberty County ($1 million) - to improve Veterans Memorial Park.

Santa Rosa County ($1 million) - for retention pond construction at Whiting Aviation Park, creating 10 new jobs and retaining 19 jobs.

Town of Esto ($949,000) - for water plant improvements and water line replacements.

Town of Malone ($912,000) - to expand and renovate Johnny Williams Memorial Park.

To rehabilitate or replace homes for low-income families, the following awards were also made:

$1.5 million each to Hamilton County and Lafayette County

$1.2 million to Columbia County

$950,000 to Madison County

$900,000 to Hendry County

$850,000 to St. Lucie County

$750,000 to Levy County

‘Resilient and prosperous future’

"Our state's small and rural cities drive key industries, support Florida families and keep our economy moving," DeSantis said. "Today in Arcadia, I was proud to announce a new round of strategic investments through this program. These funds will support neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation and infrastructure development in 19 communities throughout Florida."

"Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, Florida Commerce continues to invest in critical infrastructure in Florida’s small and rural communities," Florida Secretary of Commerce, J. Alex Kelly said. "These awards strengthen the foundation of these local economies, enhance quality of life and support a more resilient and prosperous future in the heart of Florida."