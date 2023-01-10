Save the date: Florida food, wine festivals planned for 2023

If you're looking to expand your palate, a host of food and wine festivals will take place across Florida this year. Here's a month-by-month guide to foodie events you won't want to miss in 2023.

JANUARY

Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival

When: Jan. 19-22

Where: 22 South Orange St, Fellsmere, FL 32948

Lakeland PigFest

When: Jan. 27, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 4175 Medulla Rd, Lakeland, FL 33811

FEBRUARY

SeaWorld Seven Seas Festival

When: Feb. 3 - May 7 (Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: 7007 Sea World Dr, Orlando, FL 32821

Riverside Craft & Beer Festival

When: Feb. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: 715 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL, 32204

Panama City Beach Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

When: Feb. 18-19, from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Aaron Bessant Park, 600 S Pier Park Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

MARCH

Florida Strawberry Festival

When: March 2-12

Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, FL 33563

Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival

When: March 10- May 21 (Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays)

Where: 10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612

Tampa Bay Beer Week

When: March 4-12

APRIL

New Smyrna Beach Wine & Food Festival

When: April 28-30

Bern's 26th Annual Winefest

When: April 15-23

Where: 711 S. Howard Ave. Suite #200, Tampa, Florida 33606

JUNE

Chiefland Watermelon Festival

When: June 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 23 SE 2nd Avenue, Chiefland, FL

OCTOBER

Taste of the Beach

When: Oct. 13-14

Where: 7 Casino Beach Boardwalk | Pensacola Beach, FL 32561

NOVEMBER

Riverside WineFest

Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

DECEMBER

Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

When: Dec. 7-10

Where: Palm Beach