Save the date: Florida food, wine festivals planned for 2023
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you're looking to expand your palate, a host of food and wine festivals will take place across Florida this year. Here's a month-by-month guide to foodie events you won't want to miss in 2023.
JANUARY
When: Jan. 19-22
Where: 22 South Orange St, Fellsmere, FL 32948
When: Jan. 27, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 4175 Medulla Rd, Lakeland, FL 33811
FEBRUARY
When: Feb. 3 - May 7 (Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)
Where: 7007 Sea World Dr, Orlando, FL 32821
Riverside Craft & Beer Festival
When: Feb. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: 715 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL, 32204
Panama City Beach Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival
When: Feb. 18-19, from noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Aaron Bessant Park, 600 S Pier Park Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
MARCH
When: March 2-12
Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, FL 33563
Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival
When: March 10- May 21 (Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays)
Where: 10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612
When: March 4-12
APRIL
New Smyrna Beach Wine & Food Festival
When: April 28-30
When: April 15-23
Where: 711 S. Howard Ave. Suite #200, Tampa, Florida 33606
JUNE
When: June 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 23 SE 2nd Avenue, Chiefland, FL
OCTOBER
When: Oct. 13-14
Where: 7 Casino Beach Boardwalk | Pensacola Beach, FL 32561
NOVEMBER
Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
DECEMBER
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival
When: Dec. 7-10
Where: Palm Beach