Florida woman wins big with $1 million lottery scratch-off ticket bought from Winn-Dixie

The scratch-off game offers two top prizes of $1 million per year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The Florida Lottery says Patricia Ryan, of Vero Beach, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

$1 million lottery ticket

What we know:

Ryan purchased her winning ticket from the Winn-Dixie located at 4870 King Highway in Fort Pierce.

The $50 Scratch-Off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The ticket is filled with more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes.

(Credit: Florida Lottery)

Florida Lottery representatives say the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-off games in Florida

By the numbers:

The Florida Lottery says that scratch-off games are an important part of the lottery's portfolio of games, comprising 74% of ticket sales in fiscal year 2023-2024.

Since inception, scratch-off games have awarded more than $66.9 billion in prizes, created 2,350 millionaires and generated more than $20.09 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), according to lottery leaders.