Florida woman wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket she bought at gas station

A Florida woman is $5 million richer after claiming the top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK scratch-off game.

Paulette Habich, 61, purchased her winning ticket from Super Stop Food Store located at 3506 Bayshore Drive in Naples. The tickets cost $20, according to the Florida Lottery.

Her winning ticket was one of six grand prizes from the game.

Lottery officials said that Habich chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.00. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

If you'd like a shot at getting rich, the Powerball drawing for Wednesday night is up to $50 million.

