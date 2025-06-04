Florida woman scores $1 million from lottery scratch-off bought at Publix

The Brief A Florida woman won $1 million after buying a $5 lottery scratch-off ticket at a Publix store. Jennifer HercherAllen, 55, claimed her prize at Florida Lottery Headquarters and chose a lump-sum payment of $605,016.40. The scratch-off game has two more top prizes of $1 million remaining.



A Florida woman spent $5 on a lottery scratch-off at a Publix and left the grocery store a millionaire!

Jennifer HercherAllen, 55, of Tarpon Springs, claimed a $1 million top prize at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahasee on Monday.

She chose to take her winnings as a single lump-sum payment of $605,016.40.

(Credit: The Florida Lottery)

According to lottery officials, HercherAllen, purchased the winning The Cash Wheel scratch-off ticket from a Publix located at 40932 U.S. Highway 19 N. in Tarpon Springs. The store will get $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

As of Wednesday, the game has two more million-dollar top prizes remaining.

The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.05.

