Florida woman scores $1 million from lottery scratch-off bought at Publix
TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida woman spent $5 on a lottery scratch-off at a Publix and left the grocery store a millionaire!
Jennifer HercherAllen, 55, of Tarpon Springs, claimed a $1 million top prize at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahasee on Monday.
She chose to take her winnings as a single lump-sum payment of $605,016.40.
(Credit: The Florida Lottery)
According to lottery officials, HercherAllen, purchased the winning The Cash Wheel scratch-off ticket from a Publix located at 40932 U.S. Highway 19 N. in Tarpon Springs. The store will get $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
As of Wednesday, the game has two more million-dollar top prizes remaining.
The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.05.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Lottery on June 4, 2025.