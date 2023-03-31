Florida woman missing for weeks last seen getting into truck with 2 men, deputies say

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who they say has been missing for weeks after getting into a truck with two men.

Sara Ebersole was last seen on March 2 around 10:00 p.m., in the area of the Circle K, located at 17980 N Highway 441 in Reddick.

"Sara willingly left the Circle K in the black pickup truck seen above with two unknown males," the sheriff's office said. "Due to the length of time since she was last seen and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, law enforcement is seeking information about her whereabouts."

Law enforcement is also looking to identify the owner of the vehicle, who may know where Sara went after leaving the gas station.

Deputies ask that if you have any information on Sara, please call 911.