Florida woman loses part of her ear during fight with another woman at house party: Deputies

Two women, one of whom permanently has lost part of her ear, were arrested following a fight that happened at a house party in Florida.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said they responded to an assault call at 6530 Olokee Street in Callaway on July 4 during a house party thrown by "unsupervised minors" in an adjacent home.

Shortly after midnight, several men began fighting in the yard where the party was taking place. A woman, 23-year-old Macy Regan attempted to leave the home but was confronted by another woman, 18-year-old Dixie Stiles.

During the confrontation, Stiles accused Regan of stealing alcohol and vape pens.

Regan pulled out a gun and Stiles shoved it away and the two began to fight, deputies said.

During the fight, Regan bit the top of Stiles' ear off. Deputies said her ear was unable to be re-attached.

Stiles was charged with battery and Regan was charged with felony battery causing bodily harm.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.