Florida woman, 85, killed by large alligator in St. Lucie County, FWC says

An 85-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a large alligator on Monday in St. Lucie County, Florida, Florida wildlife officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about an alligator attack at a home on Picante Circle in St. Lucie County.

Officials with FWC said an 85-year-old woman was killed in the attack, and that trappers had captured the alligator believed to be involved. No other details around the attack were immediately released, citing the ongoing investigation.

Photo credit: WPTV/West Palm Beach

Sheriff Ken Mascara told our TV partners at WPTV that the alligator was around 11-feet long.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," a spokesperson for FWC said in an emailed statement to FOX 35.

Video from WPTV showed officials with FWC trap the alligator and load it into a truck.

Attacks by alligators are rare, according to the FWC. However, alligators are located in every county in the state and are often found in lakes, ponds, streams, marshes, and other bodies of water.

Officilas have said that alligators can become aggressive when provoked or during the spring breeding season.

FWC: Alligator safety tips for Floridians

Never feed an alligator

Keep pets away from water's edge

Swim during the day and in designated areas

If you see an alligator, keep you distance

Florida Nuisance Alligator Hotline

The Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) has been established to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets, or property. People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).