Florida woman delivers 124 Christmas trees to struggling families

A Brevard County woman is delivering Christmas trees to families in need this year to help spread some holiday cheer.

Kathy Jones noticed that struggling families were posting on social media about needing Christmas trees back in October, according to Florida Today. That's when she decided to ask for donations on a local Facebook page. Since then, she has delivered more than 100 artificial trees to families.

"It’s been a chaotic year, not having the freedom that we've always had to get out and do things and now, life has changed for everybody," Jones told Florida Today. "And then a Christmas tree with lights on, it brings about a peace, a joy."

In an update on Friday, Jones posted on Facebook that she had made her last delivery, which brought her total to 124 Christmas trees.

"Words just don’t describe the joy it felt for me to see the joy in those children," she added.

FOX News contributed to this report.