Florida woman arrested on animal cruelty charges after pets left to die in abandoned home: Police

A Florida woman has been arrested on several counts of animal cruelty after she allegedly left multiple pets to die in an abandoned home.

What happened?

What we know:

Officers with the Edgewater Police Department said they responded on Friday night to a report of possible animal abuse at a home located off Pine Tree Drive.

When they entered the home, police said they observed "deporable living conditions," which included widespread animal feces and severe disrepair. They then located the remains of two dogs, two cats and three birds, which they said were all in advanced stages of decomposition. Officials said there were no signs of food or water available for the animals.

Edgewater Animal Control removed the dead animals from the home for "respectful handling and appropriate final disposition."

Investigators believe the pets died from prolonged starvation and dehydration, and neighbors confirmed they had not seen the owner in nearly a year.

Authorities discovered that access to the home had been granted to stakeholders of the home after a long-standing civil dispute. The home had been vacated a year ago by 57-year-old Danielle McGinnis.

Danielle McGinnis, 57, was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Jail. (Credit: Edgewater Police Department)

Police found McGinnis in Daytona Beach, and she admitted to leaving the animals inside the home and never following up on them. McGinnis said she had allegedly asked a friend to look out for the pets, but could not provide a name or contact information to investigators.

McGinnis was arrested on seven counts of aggravated animal cruelty resulting in death.

What's next:

McGinnis is currently being held in the Volusia County Jail with a bond set at $70,000.