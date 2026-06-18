Florida woman allegedly ran unlicensed lip filler business, deputies say

The Brief Jaqueline Padilla, 25, was arrested on June 16 for allegedly running an unlicensed lip filler business in Casselberry, Florida. Deputies received a tip in February and by June, found that Padilla was still unlicensed to perform medical procedures, records said. Padilla was booked into jail on one count of practicing a healthcare profession without a valid license.



A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly advertising and practicing cosmetic medical procedures without a license, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Affidavit: Unlicensed to perform lip filler

The backstory:

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Jacquieline Padilla owned "The Filtered Effect" and posted about her services on social media.

In February 2026, the sheriff's office received a tip alleging that Padilla was practicing healthcare without a valid license, which resulted in serious bodily injury.

Padilla was booked for one count of practicing a healthcare profession without a valid license. Photo Credit: Seminole County Sheriff's Office Expand

Four months later, the sheriff's office confirmed that Padilla still did not have a valid license with the Florida Department of Health.

Detectives monitored her business's Instagram account, which showed she was advertising her services.

An undercover agent booked an appointment with Padilla and showed up at her business, which was located in a business complex near S. US Highway 17-92 and E. Altamonte Drive. She was arrested shortly after.

She was given a $3,000 bond. If posted, she cannot practice any medical procedures with a valid license and cannot use social media to advertise medical procedures, according to court records.

An attorney was not listed for her, according to court records.