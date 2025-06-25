Florida woman allegedly attacks man, tries to bite him, flees and crashes into deputy's car: 'This is fun!'

The Brief A Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked and tried to bite a man, ran away, and then crashed into a deputy's car. Samantha Coulter, 37, is facing a long list of charges that include aggravated battery, burglary and disorderly conduct. No one was injured during the incident, but a deputy's car and Coulter's car were both damaged.



What happened?

What we know:

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said 37-year-old Samantha Coulter, of Lakeland, showed up at a man's property, climbed over his chain-link fence and attacked him, even trying to bite him. She then fled the scene.

A short time later, deputies said the man left the property to get food, but received a phone call from someone saying that Coulter had returned. The caller also said Coulter had used her car to crash through the man's fence before then fleeing again.

Officials found Coulter's white 2017 Cadillac and attempted to stop her on Fletcher Avenue in Lakeland. A relative of Coulter's had also arrived at the scene and yelled for her to get out of the car, to which Coulter replied, "Why? This is fun!"

Authorities said Coulter then tried to drive through a ditch to get past a deputy's car. When that was unsuccessful, she allegedly intentionally backed into another deputy's car and sped away.

Her car was blocked in again at the West Caribbean Restaurant, and deputies said she refused to get out of the car. Officials then assisted Coulter out of her car and into a deputy's car.

Coulter was able to get out of the handcuffs, so authorities pulled her out of the deputy's car, re-handcuffed her and put her back into the patrol car.

Officials said no deputies were injured during the incident. One patrol car was damaged, and the car Coulter was driving, which was her grandmother's, was also damaged.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released details on how Coulter and the man she allegedly attacked knew each other.

What's next:

Coulter was booked into the Polk County Jail.

She is facing a multitude of charges, including burglary with assault/battery, criminal mischief of more than $1000, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing to elude with property damage, fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, attempted escape from custody and disorderly conduct. She also faces multiple traffic citations.

