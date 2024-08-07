Florida woman accused of drowning roommate's pet spider in ginger ale

A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said she intentionally drowned her roommate's pet spider.

Illena Rasmussen, 43, of Crestview, was booked into the Okaloosa County jail in late July on charges of animal cruelty and petit theft, according to an arrest report.

On July 15, Rasmussen's roommate filed a complaint saying Rasmussen took her pet jumping spider while she was not home.

Ilena Rasmussen (Credit: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Rasmussen allegedly texted her roommate admitting to drowning the spider in "Ginger Ale," the report stated.

While Rasmussen refused to speak with law enforcement in person, she confessed to a deputy over the phone that she drowned the spider.

The spider, valued at $70, could not be found within the home.

Rasmussen was arrested on July 29 and was released later that day, jail records show.