Florida will 'start to smell like marijuana' if recreational weed amendment passes: DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis sounded off on the proposed constitutional amendment that will appear on November ballots regarding the legality of recreational marijuana in Florida.

He decried the measure, as well as another recently introduced measure on abortion, as radical at a press conference on Thursday.

READ: Florida Supreme Court approves abortion, marijuana amendments for November ballot

"The weed one is not just decriminalize. It's basically a license to have it anywhere you want," DeSantis said. "No time, place, and manner restrictions. This state will start to smell like marijuana in our cities and towns; it will reduce the quality of life."

The governor mentioned how he was a major proponent for medical marijuana in the state but doesn't believe anymore is necessary.