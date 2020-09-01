Florida will resume nursing home visitations, but there will be restrictions

After nearly six months, Governor Ron DeSantis will allow visitations to resume at nursing homes, lifting a ban that was in place since March. However, there will be some rules to follow.

During a Tuesday press conference, the governor said visitors must wear PPE and have their temperatures checked. Their visits to the nursing home must be by appointment only.

Visitors must also pass through a screening, which will include questions, such as whether the individual has been in crowded event recently.

Nursing home residents can have five visitors on their visitation list. Only two can visit at a time, and no minors will be allowed.

Facilities can allow visitation only if there have been no COVID-19 cases for the past 14 days. This includes patients and staff members.

Back in March, during the early days of the pandemic, Florida clamped down on visitation during the early days of the pandemic as the state saw coronavirus cases surge in nursing homes.

However, pressure has been building to again allow family members to be able to visit nursing homes and other senior centers.

DeSantis said this month he was open to revamping the rules and created the task force to come up with suggestions. The panel met four times before finalizing the recommendations.

The governor said the visitation requirements will likely go into effect Tuesday afternoon when he returns to Tallahassee to sign off on the order.

Gov. DeSantis' full press conference can be viewed below:



