Florida will 'fall back' this Sunday as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end

Get ready to gain an extra hour of sleep this weekend!

Daylight saving time comes to an end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 3.

Florida will 'fall back' an hour, meaning residents will get an extra hour of sleep.

Most electronic devices automatically set back an hour but some clocks will have to manually be changed.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, daylight saving time last 238 days -- or about 65 percent of the year. The time change was formally introduced to the United States in 1918. Most of the country follows daylight saving time, but Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the state of Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Indian Reservation) does not.

Several Florida lawmakers have previously attempted to make daylight saving time permanent. Through the Sunshine Protection Act, Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, along with Rep. Vern Buchanan have pushed to do so on a federal level. The basis for the bill argued that ending daylight saving time would reduce car crashes, robberies, and health issues, while benefitting the economy and agriculture. The bill was introduced in March but has not been passed yet.

President Donald J. Trump has previously tweeted his support for making daylight saving time permanent.

Florida will not "spring forward" until 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020.