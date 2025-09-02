Florida Turnpike crash in Lake County blocks all lanes, injuries reported, FHP

The Brief A crash with injuries has closed all lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near mile marker 285 in Groveland, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Both directions remain blocked as troopers and emergency crews respond to the scene.



A crash with injuries shut down all lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Lake County near Groveland Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened near mile marker 285 on the northbound side of the Turnpike, just south of the U.S. 27 interchange.

Both northbound and southbound lanes are blocked, creating significant delays for drivers in the area.

The incident was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Details on the number of people injured or the severity of the crash have not yet been released.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway reopens.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.