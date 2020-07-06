Florida troopers patrol for speeders, aggressive driving, drunk drivers after Fourth of July holiday weekend

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will be out in extra numbers this week, as people head home following the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Troopers will be making sure those driving during one of the summer’s busiest travel weeks get to and from their destinations safely. They’ll be focusing on speeders, aggressive drivers and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol.

FHP Captain Peter Bergstresser’s advice for those traveling is to leave in plenty of time, be patient and don’t drive drunk.

“We are going to obviously focus on impaired drivers and focus on speeding, because those are two big things that always cause a lot of crashes and a lot of heartache for folks," Captain Bergstresser said.

MORE NEWS: Tracking Coronavirus: 6,336 new cases, 47 more deaths reported by Florida health officials

Troopers also remind drivers to pay attention to the road and avoid texting while driving, which is illegal and just as dangerous as drunk driving.

Advertisement

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.