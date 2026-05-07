Florida town police chief on administrative leave amid FDLE investigation, officials say

The Brief Howey-in-the-Hills Police Chief Michael Giddens has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation involving the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Town Manager Sean O'Keefe confirmed the FDLE's involvement, but didn't share details regarding the nature of the active probe. Giddens, who previously served with the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the FDLE, has led the small department of 14 officers since 2024.



The police chief of a Lake County town was placed on administrative leave during an active Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

Police Chief Michael Giddens is currently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, Howey-in-the-Hills Town Manager Sean O'Keefe confirmed to FOX 35.

O'Keefe confirmed the FDLE is involved in the investigation, but did not comment further.

Who is Michael Giddens?

According to the town's website, Giddens began his law enforcement career with the Lake County Sheriff's office in various roles, including Uniform Patrol, Tactical Team, Community Oriented Policing Bicycle Unit, Special Investigations Unit, and as a Task Force Agent on the DEA HIDTA Heroin Task Force.

He also joined the FDLE from 2022 to 2024, where he served in various supervisor and investigative roles, the town's website said.

Giddens joined the Howey-in-the-Hills police department in 2024 as Road Patrol Lieutenant and Interim Police Chief before becoming Police Chief.

Apart from Giddens, the police department is also comprised of seven full-time officers, three school resource officers and four part-time officers.

What we don't know:

The topic surrounding the investigation is not known at this time. An interim police chief has not been named.