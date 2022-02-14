Florida therapy dog helps spread message of love for Valentine's Day

Clermont police and firefighters wanted to share the love on this Valentine's Day – and they had some help doing it!

Check out Koda the Fluff, a Central Florida therapy dog who aims to bring the warm and fuzzies to residents.

Koda put on his signature shades and hopped in her mini car to create an adorable video with the police. Together, they painted a sign that reads "U R Loved." The cute pooch posted video of all of her visits around town, bringing a Valentine to restaurant workers, mechanics, teachers, and first responders.

The fluffy Pomerania is a registered therapy dog with Alliance Pet Therapy. She also partners with local police departments to make fun educational videos about driving and safety.

According to her website, when she isn't helping with Pet Therapy visits she is out in the community visiting local businesses and random people – just to bring smiles to all that need them!

