Florida teen trio take deputies on multi-county chase after armed carjacking: Officials

article

Three teenagers were arrested after they took deputies on a multi-county pursuit shortly after carjacking a woman in Orange County, deputies said.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, deputies were alerted about a stolen car heading into Volusia County after an armed carjacking involving a 59-year-old woman.

Volusia deputies said they confirmed that the stolen car was in Deltona, while Orange County deputies spotted the car at an Epic Theaters.

When deputies attempted to stop the car, the driver sped off and reached speeds of about 113 mph while driving eastbound on I-4 to Daytona Beach.

Officers initiated a PIT maneuver and disabled the car.

The three teens in the car, all aged 17, are from Orlando and were taken into custody.

The driver was charged with grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing, attempting to elude, and driving without a valid license.

A black semi-automatic firearm was found on the ground near the stolen car.

All three teens were taken to the hospital to be medically cleared and then to the Volusia Family Resource Center.

Deputies said charges in the armed carjacking incident will be handled by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.