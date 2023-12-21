Florida teens' burglary attempt of officer's car thwarted thanks to Ring camera, deputies say

article

Two teens who were allegedly burglarizing cars in a Bunnell neighborhood were arrested after they attempted to break into an off-duty officer's car, deputies said.

Around 11:30 p.m., an off-duty officer living in the Grand Reserve subdivision received alerts on his phone from his Ring camera.

He saw two people in his driveway – one was wearing a black hoodie and attempting to enter the officer's personal car which was locked. The second person was crouched down behind the car.

When the officer went outside to confront the teens, they ran away, deputies said.

Another witness called 911 prompting several officers to drive to the scene.

Soon after the incident, the teens were located near 80 Fairway Ct and taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers found two separate homes with cars that had been entered into.

One of the teens told deputies he broke into two cars because he was trying to find something to help him pay for repairs for his broken cell phone.

Both teens were charged with three counts of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance and were later released to their parents.