Florida teen, pretending to be domestic violence victim, scams $2K from 'boyfriend': Deputies

The Brief A Florida teen is accused of allegedly scamming a disabled man out of thousands of dollars on Facebook Dating. Investigators say the teen fabricated a story about being trapped in an abusive relationship and sent photos of staged facial injuries to coerce the victim into sending her cash. Upon her arrest, Gianna Abel-Venezia, 19, admitted to the fraud and claimed she had been running the scheme since 2025, the Marion County Sheriff's office said.



A Florida teen is accused of pretending to be a domestic violence victim to scam a man she met on Facebook Dating out of thousands of dollars.

The alleged scam was reported by the victim, who told deputies he believes he's an easy target due to having a disability.

What we know:

The Marion County Sheriff's office arrested Gianna Abel-Venezia, 19, after claims that she scammed a man for $2,000.

Abel-Venezia allegedly met the man on Facebook and began dating in March, the sheriff's office said in an arrest affidavit, telling him she was trapped in a domestic violence relationship and needed money to escape. The woman sent images to the man appearing to have injuries on her face, an arrest affidavit said.

The man sent Abel-Venezia some money and later another $2,000, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's office: Suspect ‘doubles down’

According to an arrest affidavit, when the man found out he was being scammed – after seeing a pregnancy announcement on Abel-Venezia's Facebook – he confronted her about the scam.

While speaking to investigators, Abel-Venezia admitted to knowing the victim and pretending to be in a domestic violence situation to solicit money, the affidavit said. She confessed, "It would be an easy way to get money from the victim," the arrest affidavit said. She claimed she's been running this scam since 2025, MCSO said.

The sheriff's office said Abel-Venezia "doubled down" on her story, saying she didn't think what she did was illegal and "if they are dumb enough to take your money, it's on them."

Abel-Venezia is facing a felony charge of fraud-swindle.

What you can do:

The sheriff's office believes other people may be involved in Abel-Venezia's alleged scheme.

Anyone living in Marion County who thinks they may have been affected is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 352-402-6022.