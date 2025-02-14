Florida teen killed in I-95 chain-reaction crash, troopers say

A Florida teenager has died following a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 95 in Flagler County on Thursday night.

All northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 291 in Palm Coast are currently closed as troopers investigate.

What we know:

On Thursday, around 10:14 p.m., a car was traveling northbound on I-95 when it ran off the road. It reentered the highway and struck the back of another car driven by a 19-year-old Jacksonville man, causing that car to lose control and sideswipe another vehicle traveling in the same direction, according to troopers in a news release.

That impact caused the teen's car to face south in the northbound lanes, where it was then struck head on by a pickup truck. A second pickup truck suffered residual crash damage.

The teen died at the scene.

The occupants of the other vehicles are expected to be OK.

What we don't know:

The identity of the teenager killed was not immediately released.

It's unclear what caused the first driver, who appeared to trigger the chain reaction crash, to veer off the road.