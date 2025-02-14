Florida teen killed in I-95 chain-reaction crash, troopers say
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida teenager has died following a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 95 in Flagler County on Thursday night.
All northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 291 in Palm Coast are currently closed as troopers investigate.
What we know:
On Thursday, around 10:14 p.m., a car was traveling northbound on I-95 when it ran off the road. It reentered the highway and struck the back of another car driven by a 19-year-old Jacksonville man, causing that car to lose control and sideswipe another vehicle traveling in the same direction, according to troopers in a news release.
That impact caused the teen's car to face south in the northbound lanes, where it was then struck head on by a pickup truck. A second pickup truck suffered residual crash damage.
The teen died at the scene.
The occupants of the other vehicles are expected to be OK.
What we don't know:
The identity of the teenager killed was not immediately released.
It's unclear what caused the first driver, who appeared to trigger the chain reaction crash, to veer off the road.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.