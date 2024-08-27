Florida teacher arrested for placing 3-year-old with autism in chokehold during story time: deputies

A Central Florida teacher was taken to jail after deputies said she placed a 3-year-old boy with autism in a chokehold last week.

Vilma Otero, 59, of Deltona, is facing a charge of felony child abuse, according to an arrest affidavit.

Volusia County deputies stated that the incident occurred Friday at Forest Lake Elementary School in Deltona. A paraeducator, who works alongside Otero in the classroom, witnessed the event.

Booking photo of Vilma Otero via Volusia County Sheriffs Office

The paraeducator told deputies that Otero was reading to the children when she heard the boy scream and cry.

When she looked over, she saw the child being held between Otero's legs in a chokehold, the report stated. She took pictures of the situation and reported the incident to the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Deputies later spoke with the child who told them "I got in trouble at school" and "she hurt me", according to the report. They also observed slight redness on his neck.

Investigators contacted Otero, who said she had been a teacher for 36 years, mostly working with special-needs children.

She admitted that physically restraining a child in the manner described would be wrong but denied acting as described, even when shown photographic evidence, according to deputies.

She was taken to the Volusia County jail without further incident.