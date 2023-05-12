Florida teacher accused of grabbing special needs student's ear, hair 'to gain compliance': deputies

A Florida special education elementary school teacher is accused of pulling on a student's ear and hair to gain compliance when the student allegedly acted out, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Sherri Evans Robinson, 55, was arrested on May 11 and booked into jail on one count of child abuse, SCSO said in a statement.

She works as an ESE (exceptional student education) teacher at Wildwood Elementary School, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies interviewed witnesses and through its investigation, concluded that Robinson used physical force to gain compliance from the student, SCSO said.

FOX 35 has reached out to Sumter County Schools for comment.