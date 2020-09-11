Florida Supreme Court rules against Gov. Ron Desantis on justice pick

article

Saying Gov. Ron DeSantis “has not complied with the Constitution’s clear commands,” the Florida Supreme Court on Friday rejected DeSantis’ appointment of Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to the Supreme Court.

Justices unanimously ordered DeSantis to appoint another candidate from a list of nominees offered early this year by the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission.

DeSantis named Francis to the court in May, but she did not meet a constitutional requirement of being a member of the Florida Bar for 10 years.

Friday’s ruling was a victory for state Rep. Geraldine Thompson, a Windermere Democrat who challenged the appointment. The News Service will have a full story later Friday.