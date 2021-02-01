Florida Strawberry Festival tickets go on sale this week

article

Tickets to this year's Florida Strawberry Festival are going on sale starting this week.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 4, discounted tickets to the festival can be purchased at participating Publix stores as well as on the Strawberry Festival's website.

Advance discounted admission tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children that are 6 to 12 years old. Kids 5 and under can get into the festival for free with a paying adult.

At the gate, tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day event that runs from March 4 to March 14 in Plant City.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival will not feature any concerts during the 2021 event.

"We are diligently planning to ensure visitors to the 2021 festival can have a safe and fun experience with their families just like they have for 85 years," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. "This year, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone, guests and entertainers, to not have patrons sitting shoulder to shoulder for an extended period of time."

No other changes to the event have been announced. Back in November, organizers said they still planned to continue other major attractions such as rides, concessions, exhibits and livestock shows.

The list of participating Publix stores can be found by clicking here.

