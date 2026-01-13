Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last State of the State: watch live

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will deliver his final State of the State address on Tuesday morning in front of state lawmakers at the Capitol in Tallahassee, listing out his final legislative priorities for the state.

The event is scheduled to start at 11:15 a.m. You can watch live in the player above.

Among DeSantis' most recent priorities based on press conferences: regulating and protecting artificial intelligence (AI), either eliminating or significantly reducing property taxes for Florida homeowners, and potentially redrawing congressional redistricting before the next census.

The Florida 2026 Legislative session begins Jan. 13 and runs through March 13.

How long has Ron DeSantis been governor?

DeSantis was elected as Florida's 46th governor in 2018, and was re-elected in 2022. His current term will end in January 2027 due to term limits.

He was born in Jacksonville and graduated from Dunedin High School. He attended Yale University and Harvard University. He served in the United States Navy from 2004-2010, and has been part of the U.S. Navy Reserve since, according to his online bio.

He served in the U.S. House of Representatives (FL - 6th District) from 2013-2018. He resigned to run for governor.

He is married to Casey DeSantis, a former news anchor. Both share three children, according to the online bio.

2026 Election: Florida Governor candidates

Several candidates have either announced their candidacy or filed their paperwork to run for governor in the 2026 general election:

- Lt. Governor Jay Collins

- Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

- Florida Rep. Byron Donalds

- Former Florida Rep. David Jolly

- Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner

As of Tuesday morning, 35 people have filed candidacy paperwork to run for governor, according to the state's election website.