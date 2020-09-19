Florida State football coach Mike Norvell tests positive for COVID-19

article

Florida State football (FSU) coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for COVID-19.

Norvell confirmed the news in a statement on Saturday.

"In our most recent round of Covid testing yesterday, I received a positive result after being negative in our previous two tests this week. My wife and daughter were tested this morning with negative results but are quarantining. My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away. I will remain involved remotely as much as possible to help our team continue to prepare. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will handle in-person head coaching duties until I am able to return. I’m grateful to the administration, players and staff for their commitment to the protocols we have in place, which have helped us limit contact with others and allowed us to continue moving forward."

The Seminoles athletics director says that they are following all safety protocols and that Norvell is isolated.

"We will continue to test staff and student-athletes as we have been. We have communicated with Commissioner John Swofford and Miami Athletics Director Blake James. At this point, based on our testing this week, we have no reason to believe that the Miami game is in jeopardy."

